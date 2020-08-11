Riots hit downtown Chicago, stores looted

posted August 11, 2020 at 08:30 am by AFP August 11, 2020 at 08:30 am

Police officers detain a man who was found inside of a Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. AFP Large crowds clashed with police as rioters vandalized stores in downtown Chicago overnight Sunday, with officers returning fire after being targeted by gunfire, police said.Local media cited police saying more than 100 people were arrested and 13 officers wounded as rioters smashed windows and looted high-end stores. "Shots fired at police who returned fire," tweeted Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern early on Monday, who indicated that no officers had been injured in that exchange. Local media said law enforcement was unsure what had sparked the unrest, which came after a reported police shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood.Debris could be seen littering a parking lot outside a damaged Best Buy where people loaded merchandise into cars, while an Apple store had its window smashed. The Chicago Transit Authority suspended all train and bus service to the downtown area at the request of public safety officials. Bridges that lead into the city were also raised to limit access. Protests over racism and police killings have erupted across the United States in recent months, ignited by the May 25 death in Min

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.