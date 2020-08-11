Curfew in top Greek island bars, eateries to limit virus

posted August 11, 2020 at 07:00 am

Greece on Monday announced a night curfew for restaurants and bars in some of its top tourist destinations after new coronavirus infections hit a new high. A government spokeswoman also announced new entry restrictions for Balkan arrivals and flight passengers from several EU countries. Areas in which eateries and bars will be closed from midnight to 0700 include the popular islands of Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Rhodes and Crete, spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said in a televised address. The restriction will be in place from Tuesday to August 23, she said.In addition, all passengers on flights from Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden arriving from August 17 must provide a negative COVID-19 result obtained up to 72 hours before entry, as must all land border arrivals. And only 750 people will be allowed in daily from Albania as of August 16, Peloni said. Greece's public health watchdog on Sunday announced 203 new infections, the most since the start of the pandemic. A total of 212 people have died from the virus.

