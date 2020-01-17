ALL SECTIONS
Friday January 17, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Misinformation law challenged for first time

posted January 16, 2020 at 06:05 pm by  AFP
Singapore―Singapore’s controversial law against online misinformation was challenged in court for the first time on Thursday as concerns mount it is being used to stifle criticism ahead of elections.

The legislation gives authorities the power to order corrections placed next to posts they deem false.

Since the law came into force in October, several opposition figures and activists have been ordered to place a banner next to online posts stating that they contain false information.

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), one of a handful of small opposition groups in the city-state, lodged an appeal last week after it was ordered under the law to “correct” three online articles.

The posts, on Facebook and the party’s website, said many Singaporeans had been displaced from white-collar jobs by foreigners―claims the government said were “false and misleading”.

The SDP is seeking with its challenge, which got under way behind closed doors at the High Court on Thursday, to get the government order overturned.

Before it began, a judge rejected the party’s request to have the case heard in open court, said deputy attorney-general Hri Kumar Nair, who is representing the government. 

SDP leader Chee Soon Juan, who had argued that the case is of public interest, said the ruling was “very disappointing”. The small party currently has no seats in parliament.

The challenge was filed against Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, whose ministry last month requested the corrections and later rejected an application to withdraw its order. 

While it is praised for its economic management, affluent Singapore’s government is also regularly criticized for curbing civil liberties.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) has ruled Singapore for decades and looks set to comfortably win polls expected within months, with a weak opposition seen as little threat.

The government insists the misinformation law is necessary to stop falsehoods from circulating online that could sow divisions in the multi-ethnic, multi-faith country. 

Topics: Josephine Teo , Singapore , Singapore Democratic Party , High Court , Hri Kumar Nair , People’s Action Party

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard