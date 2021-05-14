TS Crising threatens Davao-Surigao area

Tropical “Crising” maintained its strength while moving closer toward Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area, but was forecast to weaken into a tropical depression while traversing the rugged landmass of Mindanao and emerging over the Sulu Sea on Saturday morning. It will move west-northwestward and is likely to make landfall over the Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area between Thursday night and Friday morning. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm prior to landfall and to weaken into a remnant low on Sunday morning after passing over Palawan. Meanwhile, power system operator and transmission service provider National Grid Corp. of the Philippines announced Thursday it had implemented the necessary preparations and precautions to minimize the impact of Tropical Depression Crising on transmission operations and facilities. State-run National Electrification Administration also directed the electric cooperatives nationwide to prepare for the tropical storm. "Preparations included ensuring the reliability of communications equipment, availability of hardware materials and supplies necessary for the repair of damages to facilities, as well as the positioning of line crews in strategic areas, to facilitate immediate restoration work," NGCP said.NGCP’s Integrated Disaster Action Plan prescribes these and other procedures to ensure the readiness of all power transmission facilities expected to be affected by the passage of the weather disturbance. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the center of “Crising” was estimated at 150 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It was moving west northwestward at 25 kms per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 was hoisted over the southern portion of Surigao del Sur, southern portion of Agusan del Sur, northern portion of Davao Oriental, northern portion of Davao de Oro and the northern portion of Davao del Norte. Signal no. 1 remained in effect over the southeastern portion of Negros Oriental; Siquijor; Surigao del Norte, including Bucas Grande and Siargao Islands; the rest of Surigao del Sur; the rest of Agusan del Sur; Agusan del Norte; the rest of Davao Oriental; the rest of Davao de Oro; the rest of Davao del Norte; Davao City; Bukidnon; Lanao del Sur; Lanao del Norte; Misamis Occidental; Misamis Oriental; Camiguin, and the northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Sur.