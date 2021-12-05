ALL SECTIONS
Dec 05, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Curbs leave 99 Filipinos stranded in EU, Africa

posted December 05, 2021 at 02:00 am by  Manila Standard
Almost a hundred Filipinos are stranded in Europe and Africa after 14 countries from these regions were placed on the Philippines’ “red list” amid the threat of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said at least 50 Filipinos are stranded in Europe, where seven countries are under the red list, namely Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Italy.

In Africa, at least 49 Filipinos are stranded. South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique were the first countries to be covered by the temporary travel ban after the highly mutated strain was first reported in the region.

Arriola said the government is organizing repatriation flights in Europe for December 10 and 13, but it is having a harder time doing so in South Africa because most transit countries do not want to accept flights from there.

“What we really need at the moment is for Filipinos to coordinate with our embassies so we can help you. We are appealing to our kababayans to contact your embassies or consulates,” she said.

“Most of these are Bayanihan special repatriation flights. Some of them will have to board commercial flights that will be tagged as Bayanihan flights,” Arriola said.

Arriola said two of its posts in Europe are in talks with a Dutch airline company to facilitate a Bayanihan flight for December 13 with the Netherlands as the possible transit point.

Except for Filipinos returning via special repatriation and Bayanihan flights, all inbound international travelers from these 14 countries in Europe and South Africa are barred from entering the Philippines.

Topics: Omicron variant , COVID-19 , Sarah Lou Arriola , Filipinos , stranded

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard