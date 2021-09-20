ALL SECTIONS
Monday September 20, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Makati City Bakuna
Advertisement

Oil prices set for 4th straight hike

posted September 20, 2021 at 12:50 am by  Alena Mae S. Flores
Consumers can expect another oil price hike of as much as P0.90 per liter this week amid higher demand globally and the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on production in the United States.

Unioil Petroleum Philippines forecasts an increase in pump prices for September 21 to 27 of P0.80 to P0.90 per liter for both diesel and gasoline.

The move will trigger the fourth weekly consecutive oil price increase.

On September 14, the oil companies implemented a price increase in domestic oil products of P0.35 to P0.40 per liter for gasoline, P0.35 per liter for diesel, and P0.15 per liter for kerosene.

These resulted in year-to-date adjustments to stand at a total net increase of P13.75 per liter for gasoline, P11.25 per liter for diesel, and P8.85 per liter for kerosene, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

DOE monitoring showed that oil prices trended higher last week "on the back of strengthened demand outlooks and concerns that sustained US Gulf production outages could pressure near-term supply outlooks."

Meanwhile, the DOE said Asian gasoline market strengthened on the back of an uptick in regional demand, as mobility restrictions were further eased in key consuming countries.

The agency said Indonesia recorded its highest mobility since May, while India’s demand has been improving amid its opening of economy and wider vaccination coverage.

Topics: Hurricane Ida , Unioil Petroleum Philippines , Department of Energy , oil price hike

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard