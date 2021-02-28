Food delivery apps told to honor senior discounts

A party-list lawmaker on Saturday chided food delivery service providers for not complying with the law that grants a 20-percent discount to senior citizens. House Deputy Speaker and Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera said her office has been receiving a number of complaints from senior citizens who could not avail of the 20 percent discount mandated by law for food deliveries through online apps. “We are all aware that senior citizens face increased risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19. Therefore, it is important that we ensure they are able to stay at home but still have access to important services and commodities,” Herrera said. She pointed out that under Republic Act No. 9944 or the “Expanded Seniors Citizen Act of 2010,” any resident citizen of the Philippines at least 60 years old is entitled to a 20-percent discount and is exempted from value-added tax on applicable goods and services for their exclusive use.Herrera said food delivery service providers should incorporate the appropriate discounts into an account holder’s profile to allow senior citizens to avail of their benefits. “The money saved by our seniors from their discounted food orders can be used to purchase their other needs like medicines and other food supplies,” Herrera said. According government data, around 8.2 million of the country’s 109 million people are in the 60 and above age group.