Gregorios forgive killer, press for justice for victims

The relatives of the mother and her son who were shot dead by a policeman in Paniqui town, Tarlac, said Sunday they had forgiven the killer but would seek justice for the victims. Hundreds joined the funeral procession in Paniqui of Sonia, 55, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, who were shot dead a week ago by their neighbor, Police Staff Sergeant Jonel Nuezca, after an altercation over an improvised cannon. In a video of the killing that made the rounds of social media, Sonia could be seen pacifying and hugging her son Frank in an attempt to end their encounter with the policeman. They were both unarmed. Grief poured out from the victims’ relatives, friends and supporters in their town as they were buried at the Paniqui Garden of Angels Memorial Park on Sunday morning. Belen San Jose, a relative of the Gregorios, said the family had found it in their hearts to forgive Nuezca, a policeman assigned to the Paranaque City police crime laboratory. “What we want is justice. We have forgiven him, but there’s justice, we have laws. He should take responsibility before God and the people,” Belen San Jose said. “I’m not mad. I’m mad at erring policemen. Not all policemen are like that. The brutal killing is an isolated case, according to Police Col. Narciso Domingo, regional director of the Central Luzon Police. “The incident is not the whole PNP’s doing. There are just some rotten members among the PNP,” Domingo said.“This should not be blamed on the whole organization of the PNP. We thank the victims’ relatives that they understand this.” Nuezca is already detained as he faces murder and administrative charges over the Gregorios’ killing. The local police are awaiting court orders for his transfer to Tarlac’s Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility, according to Domingo. He says security and support are being provided to both the victims’ and the suspect’s families, and eight minors are undergoing psychological therapy and services. The police have seven witnesses in the case against Nuezca. “Our task is to ensure justice. Let us let the wheels of justice come to his direction,” Domingo said. “We will continue our program of internal cleansing where all those who are hard headed will have an administrative case.” In 2019, two cases of grave misconduct for homicide were filed against Nuzca but were dismissed “for lack of substantial evidence.” But in 2014 he was demoted over an extortion incident.