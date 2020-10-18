PH logs 2,673 new infections; 35K contact tracers hired
The DOH also announced that 539 more patients have also recovered from the illness, bringing the total to 295,312, while the death toll climbed to 6,603 with 73 new ones. Among the new deaths, 49 occurred in October, three in September, 18 in August, two in July, and one in May. Meanwhile, the government has hired 35,345 people so far as contact tracers as the recruitment is expected to end next week, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said. Interviewed at the Laging Handa public briefing, DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said 27,879 of those hired were already trained and deployed in the different local government units in the country. Further, 65,000 people have applied, of whom 57,743 have been processed. According to the DOH, the top regions with cases in the past 14 days are the National Capital Region with 646 or 28 percent, Region 4A with 603 or 26 percent, and Region 3 with 213 or nine percent.