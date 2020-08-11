President Duterte: No mercy for corrupt PhilHealth officials, personnel

posted August 10, 2020 at 11:50 pm by Manila Standard Digital August 10, 2020 at 11:50 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to bring down the full force of the law on corrupt officials and personnel of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. "Itong sa PhilHealth, yayariin ko kayo. Maniwala kayo," the President said amid allegations that PhilHealth officials pocketed as much as P15 billion in public funds through various anomalous transactions. "Yung mga inosente, continue working. Kung nakalusot kayo sa ibang presidente, dito sa akin sadsad talaga kayo," added Duterte.The President has refused to fire embattled PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales, but he formed a task force to investigate the corruption allegations. The task force is empowered to conduct lifestyle checks on key PhilHealth personnel and examine their financial transactions, as well as file administrative and anti-graft cases and order preventive suspension as may be warranted.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.