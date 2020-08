New cases top 3,000-mark amid tighter controls

For the 11th day running, health officials reported new cases over the 3,000 mark, as a key lawmaker said the two-week modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces would not be enough to reduce the daily number of new infections.

ANTI-VIRUS TACK. A health worker from Manila's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office conducts anti-bacterial fogging inside the city hall premises on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. The city which has been placed under MECQ along with the rest of the metropolis is one of the heavily infected urban areas. Norman Cruz