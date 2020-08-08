Makati offers job opportunities for displaced teachers with mobile learning hubs

posted August 08, 2020 at 12:05 pm by Joel E. Zurbano August 08, 2020 at 12:05 pm

Makati Mayor Abigail Binay said the city is looking for teachers, teacher assistants or aides, and tutors to join the Makati Mobile Learning Hub Project, an innovative educational platform aimed to ensure learning will continue despite the risks and restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor said the city government will be deploying mobile learning hubs throughout the city when classes open to assist students and their parents in coping with the new "blended learning" mode under the new normal. “Through this initiative, we will be able to augment the learning resources of our students and, at the same time, provide job opportunities for teachers and teaching assistants who have been displaced by the closure or downsizing of some private schools,” Binay said. Each hub will be equipped with laptops and internet connection, and an array of books and supplementary materials that parents can borrow. Professional teachers, teacher assistants or youth volunteers will also be on hand to provide tutorials to those who request for it. “This project seeks to address inadequacies that may hamper the successful implementation of the blended learning approach. It is primarily intended for students who lack gadgets and other learning tools, and parents who have difficulties guiding and teaching their children using the self-directed learning modules,” Binay said. The hubs will also serve as a venue for learning and reading activities, book donation drives, and other activities that would promote reading communities and instill love for reading among Makatizens. The mayor urged professional educators, tutors and parateachers to apply for the program.Qualifications include being a graduate of B.S. Education or any related courses in Mathematics, Science, Filipino, and English; and having a valid PRC or Professional License for Teachers (for board passers). The applicant should also be willing to be assigned at the barangay communities of the city. To register, interested applicants may click on the link bit.ly/GuroDyipniMaki . Applicants must submit a written application together with requirements that include CSC Form 212/PDS Revised 2017 with the latest 2" x 2" ID picture and Work Experience Sheet Attachment, a certified photocopy of PRC Certificate of Registration/License (for Board passer), a certified photocopy of ratings obtained in the Licensure Examination for Teachers, and certified copies of Transcript of Records. Other requirements include copies of their service record, performance rating and school clearance from previous/private school employment, a certificate of specialized training, if any, a certified copy of the Voter's ID, and an omnibus certification of authenticity and veracity of all documents submitted, signed by the applicants. The schedule of recruitment will end on August 15.

