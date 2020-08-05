2 Pinoys killed, 6 others hurt in Beirut blast

The Department of Foreign Affairs said two Filipinos were killed and six were wounded in the massive explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut Tuesday.

A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. STR / AFP

DFA spokesperson Ed Meñez said the based on the report from the Philippine Embassy in Beirut, the Filipino casualties were in their employers’ home during the explosion.

The DFA official said the powerful blast resulted in several fatalities and injured thousands as well as caused widespread fire and damage throughout the city.

"The Philippine Embassy is in touch with the Filipino community in Lebanon to assess the situation and provide assistance to any affected Filipinos," the DFA statement said in a separate statement.

DFA data showed there are around 33,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, 75 percent of whom are in the greater Beirut area.

Meñez said Lebanese authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion, but it is likely that highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the port triggered it.