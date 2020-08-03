LRT suspends operations

In line with the government’s announcement of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine in the National Capital Region, the Light Rail Manila Corporation will be temporarily suspending LRT-1 operations effective August 4, 2020 until August 18, 2020 or as advised by the government. LRMC is ready to continue enforcing strict health and safety measures upon the resumption of mass public transport services by the government.

To better prepare for this transition and allow our Operations personnel to travel home safely, commercial operations for LRT-1 will be adjusted for August 3, 2020 (Monday). The last trip leaving Baclaran Station is at 9:30 p.m., while the last train leaving Roosevelt Station is at 9:45 p.m.