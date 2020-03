Año favors end to lockdown

CONTRASTS OF COMMERCE. The vegetable trading post in La Trinidad, Benguet is teeming with goods and activity—before local authorities ordered an extreme enhanced community quarantine that led to the suspension of trading activities at midnight Monday. Dave Leprozo

Meanwhile, cashiers, baggers and supermarket staff at the Gaisano City Mall in Cagayan de Oro City kneel in prayer—with social distancing – just before opening its doors to the public during the coronavirus quarantine.

READ: Localized lockdown eyed