China isolates 13 cities

Quarantine affects 41-million people

Cases jump to 800 overnight

New hospital rushed in 10 days

WHO yet to declare a global crisis

PROTECTIVE MASKS. Travelers wearing protective masks queue up at the departure hall of the West Kowloon rail station in Hong Kong on Thursday, after the international finance hub went on high alert for the mystery SARS-like virus which emerged within the Chinese city of Wuhan which has killed at least 26. AFP

