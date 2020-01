Taal rumbles anew; no power, fuel in some areas

READ: Atom-bomb like blast feared

STEAM-LADEN PLUMES. Authorities say Taal Volcano’s main crater has emitted substantial white steam-laden plumes, reaching 600 meters up, with ash early morning of Friday, with the volcano emitting low amount of sulfur dioxide at 224 tons per day, with nearly 89,000 families already displaced by Taal. Screen grab from PHIVOLCS FB

