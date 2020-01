Atom-bomb like blast feared

VOLCANO’S VICTIMS. The People’s Park in the Sky often simply called People’s Park and originally named palace in the sky, is covered by thick ash.

VOLCANO’S VICTIMS. A resident cleans mud and ash from his car after Taal began spewing ash over Tanauan, Batangas. AFP

VOLCANO’S VICTIMS. In Tanauan, residents help scrape a road covered with mud spewed by Taal. AFP

VOLCANO’S VICTIMS. Coconut trees, a veritable cash crop in the area, are weighed down by ash after Taal’s eruption. AFP