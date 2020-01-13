#WalangPasok: Class suspensions for January 14, 2020

posted January 13, 2020 at 06:14 pm by Manila Standard Digital January 13, 2020 at 06:14 pm

(UPDATED as of 6:14 PM, January 13, 2020 PST) MANILA, Philippines — Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, January 14, 2020 due to the Taal Volcano ash eruption and ensuing ashfall to the nearby area. ALL LEVELS CALABARZON Batangas Province - Public and Private Cavite Province Alfonso - Public and Private

Amadeo - Public and Private

Indang - Public and Private

Silang - Public and Private

Tagaytay City - Public and Private Laguna Province Biñan City - Public and Private

Cabuyao City - Public and Private

Sta. Rosa City - Public and Private Rizal Province Antipolo City - Public and Private

Jalajala - Public and Private

Montalban - Public and Private

Morong - Public and Private

Pililla - Public and Private

San Mateo - Public and Private

Tanay - Public and Privat METRO MANILA Muntinlupa City - Public and Private

