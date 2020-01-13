ALL SECTIONS
Monday January 13, 2020

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions for January 14, 2020

posted January 13, 2020 at 06:14 pm by  Manila Standard Digital

(UPDATED as of 6:14 PM, January 13, 2020 PST) MANILA, Philippines — Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, January 14, 2020 due to the Taal Volcano ash eruption and ensuing ashfall to the nearby area.

ALL LEVELS

CALABARZON

Batangas Province - Public and Private

Cavite Province

  • Alfonso - Public and Private
  • Amadeo - Public and Private
  • Indang - Public and Private
  • Silang - Public and Private
  • Tagaytay City - Public and Private
Laguna Province

  • Biñan City - Public and Private
  • Cabuyao City - Public and Private
  • Sta. Rosa City - Public and Private
Rizal Province

  • Antipolo City - Public and Private
  • Jalajala - Public and Private
  • Montalban - Public and Private
  • Morong - Public and Private
  • Pililla - Public and Private
  • San Mateo - Public and Private
  • Tanay - Public and Privat
METRO MANILA

  • Muntinlupa City - Public and Private
Topics: #walangpasok , class suspensions , no classes tomorrow , #TaalVolcano #Ashfall

StarKaffea

