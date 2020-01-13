#WalangPasok: Class suspensions for January 14, 2020
(UPDATED as of 6:14 PM, January 13, 2020 PST) MANILA, Philippines — Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, January 14, 2020 due to the Taal Volcano ash eruption and ensuing ashfall to the nearby area. ALL LEVELS CALABARZON Batangas Province - Public and Private Cavite Province
- Alfonso - Public and Private
- Amadeo - Public and Private
- Indang - Public and Private
- Silang - Public and Private
- Tagaytay City - Public and Private
- Biñan City - Public and Private
- Cabuyao City - Public and Private
- Sta. Rosa City - Public and Private
- Antipolo City - Public and Private
- Jalajala - Public and Private
- Montalban - Public and Private
- Morong - Public and Private
- Pililla - Public and Private
- San Mateo - Public and Private
- Tanay - Public and Privat
- Muntinlupa City - Public and Private