Poet, national artist Lumbera passes away, 89
Lumbera’s daughter, Tala, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. Meanwhile, Metro Manila Film Festival spokesperson and talent manager Noel Ferrer said the cause of death was stroke complications. “Thank you so much and goodbye, Tatay Bien! Our National Artist for Literature Bienvenido Lumbera passed away a while ago at 9:14 a.m. due to ‘complications of stroke.’,” Ferrer said. Born on April 11, 1932 in Lipa, Batangas, Lumbera created the highly acclaimed musical dramas “Tales of the Manuvu,” “Rama, Hari,” “Nasa Puso ang Amerika,” “Bayani,” “Noli Me Tángere,” and “Hibik at Himagsik nina Victoria Laktaw.” Acknowledged as one of the pillars of contemporary Philippine literature, cultural studies, and film, having written and edited numerous books on them, he taught literature and creative writing in Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines, De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas. He had received his bachelors and masters’ degrees from UST, the last in 1950. He also earned a Ph. D. in Comparative Literature from Indiana University in 1968. After President Ferdinand Marcos declared Martial Law, Lumbera was arrested by the military in January 1974. He was released in December of the same year.