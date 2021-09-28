Romualdezes hail topnotch grad of Leyte med school

Dickson Araza Laude

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez and Tingog party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez have congratulated the Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation in Tacloban City for producing the 2nd topnotcher of the 2021 Physician Licensure Examination.The Romualdez couple lauded Dickson Araza Laude of the RTRMF, the school that nursed and housed Yolanda victims, who scored 87.67 percent rating. Laude’s rating was close to the identical 87.83 percent rating of topnotchers Maria Inez Sellado Benedicto of the West Visayas State University-La Paz and Jude Philip Pozon Cebrecus of the Cebu Institute of Medicine. Yedda Romualdez, a registered nurse and the chairperson of the House committee on the welfare of children, said “the RTRMF has been a center of excellence for consistently topping” the medical exams. “Congratulations Laude for your very noteworthy achievement, your license to heal is very significant in this time of COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations also to the graduates and officials of the RTRMF. Truly, the school is the center of academic excellence,” she said. RTRMF, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary last week, obtained a 79.55 percent passing rate for PLE’s first time takers.“Continue to soar high because your great minds would further inspire many students from different parts of the country to excel. Great job,” said Martin Romualdez, chairman of the House committee on rules and president of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats. The Romualdezes said they expected the new doctors to give their very best as their generation had been facing the biggest health crisis – the coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) pandemic. Also included in the top 10 were Niño Pimentel Emocling, 87.58 percent (Saint Louis University); Justine Mae Manaois Gervero, 87.08 percent (Saint Louis University); Carl Jay Enad Jainar, 87 percent (University of Sto. Tomas); Patricia Ann Sayson Franco, 86.92 percent (Saint Louis University); Kirk Louie Umali Amandoron, 86.83 percent (Cebu Institute of Medicine); Jan Camile Lorenzana Ozaeta, 86.33 percent (De La Salle Medical & Health Sciences Inst.); Lee Anne Velasco Sanglay, 86.3 percent (Saint Louis University); Raenald Pascual Julian, 86.25 percent (Saint Louis University); and Brylle Domerson Mendoza Turalba, 86.17 percent (Saint Louis University). From a total 1,546 who took the PLE, 1,084 passed the board examination that were given to examinees from Baguio, Cagayan De Oro City, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi City, Lucena City, Tacloban City and Zamboanga.