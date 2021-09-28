ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday September 28, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Makati City Bakuna
Advertisement

60% of Pinoys oppose Rody’s VP bid

posted September 28, 2021 at 01:00 am by  Manila Standard
Six out of 10 Filipinos believe a possible vice presidential run for President Rodrigo Duterte would violate the intention of the Constitution, a recent survey by the polling firm Social Weather Stations showed.

The survey, conducted from June 23 to 26, used face-to-face interviews for 1,200 adults nationwide. The sampling error margins are ±3% for national percentages and ±6% for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

It asked the respondents to choose between two statements: First was that Duterte should run for Vice President in the 2022 election, because they would like his management of the government to continue. The second was that the proposal that Duterte should run for Vice President in the 2022 election violates the intention of the Constitution, which should first be amended before he may run for office again.

Sixty percent of the respondents chose the second statement, while 39 percent chose the first statement.

The remaining one percent did not give an answer.

SWS earlier released a portion of the same survey which dealt with the satisfaction rating of the President, which stood at 75 percent for the second quarter of the year.

“Those who oppose a vice presidential bid for President Duterte in 2022 were highest among those very dissatisfied with his performance as President (88%),” the firm said.

Duterte last week signed his Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) as the official vice presidential candidate of a faction of PDP-Laban

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte , Social Weather Stations , vice president , 2022 election

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard