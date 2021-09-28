60% of Pinoys oppose Rody’s VP bid

Six out of 10 Filipinos believe a possible vice presidential run for President Rodrigo Duterte would violate the intention of the Constitution, a recent survey by the polling firm Social Weather Stations showed. The survey, conducted from June 23 to 26, used face-to-face interviews for 1,200 adults nationwide. The sampling error margins are ±3% for national percentages and ±6% for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. It asked the respondents to choose between two statements: First was that Duterte should run for Vice President in the 2022 election, because they would like his management of the government to continue. The second was that the proposal that Duterte should run for Vice President in the 2022 election violates the intention of the Constitution, which should first be amended before he may run for office again. Sixty percent of the respondents chose the second statement, while 39 percent chose the first statement. The remaining one percent did not give an answer.SWS earlier released a portion of the same survey which dealt with the satisfaction rating of the President, which stood at 75 percent for the second quarter of the year. “Those who oppose a vice presidential bid for President Duterte in 2022 were highest among those very dissatisfied with his performance as President (88%),” the firm said. Duterte last week signed his Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) as the official vice presidential candidate of a faction of PDP-Laban