Isko gets highest approval rating among NCR mayors—survey

Manila City Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso posted the highest approval rating among Metro Manila Mayors with 88 percent, a recent non-commissioned survey conducted by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. showed. Statistically tied in second place were Mayor Joy Belmonte of Quezon City (82%), Vico Sotto of Pasig (81%), Toby Tiangco of Navotas (80%), and Menchie Abalos of Mandaluyong (78%). The survey, conducted from September 3 to 15, had 5,750 respondents—all registered voters and residents of Metro Manila. It has a margin of error of ±2 percent and a confidence level of 95. Rounding up the top 10 mayors with highest approval ratings are Oca Malapitan of Caloocan (72%), Rex Gatchalian of Valenzuela (71%), Marcy Teodoro of Marikina (70%), Abby Binay of Makati (68%), and Francis Zamora of San Juan. The poll also looked at the preferred candidate for the mayoralty post in next year's elections. Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna garnered 43% points against Rep. Manny Lopez with 41%.In Quezon City, Belmonte retained her lead at 52 percent while former Mayor Herbert Bautista (21%) and Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor (20%) were statistically tied at second place. In Pasig City, Sotto held a wide margin at 67 percent over Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo who scored 28%. Zamora enjoyed the same plurality at 65% against possible contender Janella Estrada at 32%. Should Rep. Along Malapitan run for Caloocan City mayor, 69 percent of the respondents said they will vote for him. Rep. Egay Erice, on the other hand, scored 30%. In Malabon City, Ricky Sandoval II posted a slim margin at 47 percent against Enzo Oreta's 36%. In Muntinlupa City, Rep. Ruffy Biazon scored 53% against former Mayor Aldrin San Pedro who got 21% and Marc Red Mariñas who posted 19%. In Parañaque City, former Rep. Gus Tambunting scored 50% against incumbent Rep. Eric Olivarez who had 43 percent.