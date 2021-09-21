NEUST project plants trees vs. COVID pandemic

NEUST TREES. Attending the tree-planting activities are Marcelo B. Bulalayao – Dean, College of Industrial Technology-NEUST; Medel E. Aloroy – CIT Extension Unit Head and President, Faculty Association; Froilan H. Parado – Executive Director; Teodora V. Balala – Manager, CCT Cooperative; and Renato de Jesus – In-charge CCT tree planting.

The Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (NEUST) CIT-Faculty Association has embarked on a tree-planting project that aims to maintain and uphold the stability of clean and green environment with the theme “Puno Ng Buhay 2021” Plant and Plant Against Pandemic.It is based on the belief that “the more we can restore and preserve biodiversity along with common sense consumption practices, the more we can maintain the health of the environment,” the group said in a statement. “Serving the community and establishing projects is one of interesting part of extension service. You are extending your precious time, effort, comradeship and sometimes your personal funds without return, you’ll do all you can to share your devotion, knowledge, and expertise to help community,” they said. The College of Industrial Technology —Extension Service Unit launched on Sept. 17 the community outreach activities and the tree planting. The CIT FA was able to plant 100 Narra and 100 Molave seedlings and 50 assorted fruit-bearing trees to its extension partners, the Center for Community Transformation (CCT) Erlinda Park and Sambahayan at Bagong Buhay and Kalikid Norte in Cabanatuan City.Dr. Feliciano P. Jacoba, president of NEUST approved the request of Prof. Medel E. Aloroy to conduct tree planting activity to the CIT-Extension partner, the Center for Community Transformation located Bagong Buhay, Cabanatuan City Nueva Ecija. This activity was gloriously accepted by Ruth Callanta, president of CCT, through Froilan H. Parado, the Executive Director of CCT. Those who attended the tree-planting activities are Marcelo B. Bulalayao – Dean, College of Industrial Technology- NEUST; Medel E. Aloroy – CIT Extension Unit Head and President, Faculty Association; Froilan H. Parado – Executive Director; Teodora V. Balala – Manager, CCT Cooperative; Renato de Jesus – In-charge CCT tree planting. Extending their congratulations were Feliciana P. Jacoba, President, NEUST; Dr. Rachel Moralde, VP for Research, Extension and Training; Dr. Marivic Villegas, Director for Extension; and Ruth Callanta, President, Center for Community Transformation.