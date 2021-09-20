ALL SECTIONS
Monday September 20, 2021

Telemedicine help on reproductive health expands

Family Planning services reduced by 50% since the pandemic

posted September 20, 2021 at 02:18 pm by  Manila Standard
Telemedicine support platforms continue to expand as pandemic restrictions tighten, with women turning to the internet and social media to access reproductive health services.

In turn, Bayer Philippines' 'Ask Mara' chatbot on Facebook has expanded its features to include access to teleconsultation services.

The Facebook chatbot can now also help one locate nearby Mercury Drug, Watsons, Southstar and Rose Pharmacy drugstores, or get more information soon on topics like androgen excess and endometriosis.

In an exclusive online event entitled "The PILLipina Choice: Your voice for your empowered choice" held September 18, 2021, leading women's health advocates and influencers looked back on the history of the contraceptive pill and reaffirmed the importance of giving

Filipinas safe and easy access to the right information and support to make informed reproductive health choices.

“It’s great that Ask Mara is there as a friendly resource for Filipinas who want on-demand advice about contraception and reproductive health. It’s accessible, expert-driven, and most importantly—non-judgmental,” said Jillian Gatcheco, former Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan Philippines and a supporter of reproductive rights.

"With our current limited access to professional advice, Mara gives us real power through reliable information" said Inka Magnaye, voice talent and host behind popular podcast series Sleeping Pill with Inka.

“Ask Mara can help me get in touch with a doctor, locate the nearest drugstore, and even send me reminders. She gives us options, provides reliable information, and just enables us to make an informed choice.”

"Mara is really your go-to-girl for relevant health choices and now she makes it easier for us to access our partner experts," said Dr. Marie Michelle Dado, a Fellow of the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society.

"In this pandemic where it can be difficult to get in touch with doctors and find options for contraceptive and reproductive health, these new features help take some of the worry out for women and let us focus on ourselves, on work and our family."

Digital avenues needed for women's health

 At the start of the pandemic last year, family planning services were reduced by over 50% in March and government-run reproductive clinics operated with limited staff due to lockdown measures.

To open up new lines to access these services, the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) also set up hotlines for remote medical consultations and door-to-door delivery of birth control supplies.

"While we have since built up systems for women to gain access to health services through a variety of channels", said USec. Juan Antonio Perez III, POPCOM’s Executive Director, “we need innovative solutions from both private and public sectors that champion women’s reproductive health choices and empower women to make informed choices."

On top of the new features, the ‘Ask Mara’ chatbot provides information on the different contraceptive options available, both natural and modern methods. Mara shares the usage, pros and cons of contraceptive pills, condoms and intrauterine devices among others.

She also responds to frequently asked questions and includes a pill reminder feature to help those who are just getting started. To start chatting, just message Ask Mara on the Facebook Messenger app or visit https://www.facebook.com/AskMaraPH/

Topics: Bayer Philippines , Ask Mara , Women , Health , reproductive health services

