Telemedicine help on reproductive health expands

Telemedicine support platforms continue to expand as pandemic restrictions tighten, with women turning to the internet and social media to access reproductive health services.

In turn, Bayer Philippines' 'Ask Mara' chatbot on Facebook has expanded its features to include access to teleconsultation services. The Facebook chatbot can now also help one locate nearby Mercury Drug, Watsons, Southstar and Rose Pharmacy drugstores, or get more information soon on topics like androgen excess and endometriosis. In an exclusive online event entitled "The PILLipina Choice: Your voice for your empowered choice" held September 18, 2021, leading women's health advocates and influencers looked back on the history of the contraceptive pill and reaffirmed the importance of giving Filipinas safe and easy access to the right information and support to make informed reproductive health choices. “It’s great that Ask Mara is there as a friendly resource for Filipinas who want on-demand advice about contraception and reproductive health. It’s accessible, expert-driven, and most importantly—non-judgmental,” said Jillian Gatcheco, former Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan Philippines and a supporter of reproductive rights. "With our current limited access to professional advice, Mara gives us real power through reliable information" said Inka Magnaye, voice talent and host behind popular podcast series Sleeping Pill with Inka.

“Ask Mara can help me get in touch with a doctor, locate the nearest drugstore, and even send me reminders. She gives us options, provides reliable information, and just enables us to make an informed choice.” "Mara is really your go-to-girl for relevant health choices and now she makes it easier for us to access our partner experts," said Dr. Marie Michelle Dado, a Fellow of the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society."In this pandemic where it can be difficult to get in touch with doctors and find options for contraceptive and reproductive health, these new features help take some of the worry out for women and let us focus on ourselves, on work and our family."At the start of the pandemic last year, family planning services were reduced by over 50% in March and government-run reproductive clinics operated with limited staff due to lockdown measures.