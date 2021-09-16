Abu Sayyaf man, kidnap suspect, collared in QC

posted September 16, 2021 at 12:30 am by Willie Casas

The National Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday the arrest of an Abu Sayyaf member by the operatives of NBI- Counter Terrorism Division (NBI-CTD) in an operation in Culiat, Quezon City for kidnapping and serious illegal detention. NBI Officer-In-Charge Director Eric Distor identified the arrested suspect as Albazir Abdulla a.k.a Abu Saif. Based on the information received by the NBI-CTD, the suspect, who was involved in the 2001 Golden Harvest Plantation Kidnapping, was sighted in Metro Manila. A victim-witness identified the suspect in a CTD photo line-up as one of the abductors and a member of the ASG. A series of casing and surveillance operations was conducted by the NBI-CTD in coordination with counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines to gather more information which revealed the residence of Abu Saif.On September 10, 2021, NBI-CTD proceeded to the target area in Salam Compound, Brgy. Culiat, Quezon City and apprehended Abu Saif. The arrested ASG member was then brought to the NBI Detention Facility. Distor said the suspect was the second member of the ASG to be arrested this year. On May 7, 2021, Wahab Jamal a.k.a. Ustadz Halipa was arrested at Maharlika Village in Taguig.

