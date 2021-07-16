Isko Moreno’s SOCA: Infra investments leap 43%

MANILA’S GAINS. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno delivers his third State of the City Address on Thursday at the City Council Session Hall. The local chief executive summarized the city’s gains under his watch: “What we have done for [Manileños], in all modesty, we put vaccines in their arms, food on their table, roofs over their heads, money in their pockets, and computers on the hands of children.” Norman Cruz

While the country suffered an economic slump owing to the virus pandemic, Manila City Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso yesterday noted that infrastructure investment in Manila reached P148 billion or a 43% increase from last year’s data.In his third State of the City Address, Domagoso related that the number of new business applications increased to 4,829 from January 1 to June 25, 2021 compared to 2,933 of the same time period last year. Manila has also collected 71.36% of its real property tax full year target for the first half of 2021 alone. The Over-all revenue collection in the city was pegged at P19,177,099,394 from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Domagoso said this is equivalent to a 50.71% increase compared to last year’s despite the following factors: 20% reduction of Real Property Taxes on all classes of real properties; Decreased share from Internal Revenue Allotment; and the COVID-19 pandemic. “Some said this was a fiscal miracle. But I humbly replied no miracle- it’s possible, we’re can do it,” said Domagoso. According to Domagoso, if the government can show people how their taxes were spent, he said they will pay their taxes, and on time, He reiterated that the best way to promote tax obedience is to practice good governance. He attributed the i surge to the pro-business policies and programs that the city government implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the policies placed were the continuation of movement of cargo trucks in Port Area, the round-the-clock operation at Divisoria Night Market, and the free offer of COVID-19 testing for the private sector.Continuous consultation with business groups and the launching of Manila Restaurant Week, he related were also part of the advocacy of the government in supporting local businesses. “If businesses see an investment environment that is fair, they will bring their capital here; and we have demonstrated to them that profit with honor can be earned in Manila,” he added. Meanwhile, Domagoso announced that three more housing projects will be built to continue to address the plight of informal settlers. They will be constructed in San Sebastian, San Lazaro, and Pedro Gil areas. San Sebastian Residences, San Lazaro Residences, and Pedro Gil Residences will be a twenty-storey high building with 300 units each and health center based on the ground floor. San Lazaro Residences will also have its own public laboratory. “If Singapore did it, Manila can do it. They will bring back the dignity of Manileno. There will be an opportunity for them,” Domagoso said. “We will continue to pursue to give back the dignity to every family in the City of Manila,” he said. The future housing projects is on top of the ongoing construction of city government’s flagship housing projects called Tondominium 1, Tondonminium 2, and Binondominium. All of which are now more than 50% complete. Domagoso led the inauguration of the 42-square meters two-storey townhouse unit called BaseCommunity last July 5. The unit includes two bedrooms, one living room, one kitchen, one laundry area, one toilet and bath area.