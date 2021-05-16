Pasay tweaks GCQ rules, gives malls more leeway

The Pasay City government has allowed shopping malls in the city to operate at 50 percent capacity while Metro Manila is under the general community quarantine status. Mayor Imelda Rubiano signed and issued Executive Order 41 stating the new localized lockdown guidelines with heightened restrictions to be implemented in Pasay from May 15 to 31. Under the new guidelines, malls will be allowed to operate at 50 percent on-site capacity for non-leisure establishments, while hotels and related business establishments with valid accreditation from the Department of Tourism will be allowed to accommodate guests and clients, but only for legitimate purposes. “The operations of such hotels and accommodation establishments, as well as ancillary establishments within their premises such as restaurants, cafes, gyms, spas, function halls and the like, shall be subject to guidelines issued by the DOT and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force),” the order stated. Non-contact sports and outdoor sports, games, scrimmages, and personal care services not requiring mask removal such as barbershops, beauty salons, nail spas, beauty clinics, and other personal care establishments, could resume their operations at 30 percent capacity. Indoor dine-in service in restaurants, cafes, and similar establishments were allowed at 20 percent venue or seating capacity.Outdoor or al fresco dining will be allowed provided that additional engineering and administrative controls are in place, such as placing or acrylic or similar dividers and limiting to two persons per table with appropriate seating arrangements. The local government also announced that the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours in Pasay will stay until May 31. Mayor Rubiano directed the city police commander and barangay officials to ensure residents follow the guidelines as well as ordinances passed by the Pasay City council. “COVID-19 continues to infect many of our people. Please follow the health protocols as directed by the city government as well as the national government thru the IATF,” she said. The city chief executive also reminded her constituents to practice the minimum health standards like the wearing of face masks and face shields, temperature check, physical distancing of at least one meter, and avoiding mass gathering unless essential.