DENR praises role of women in PH mining

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Wednesday cited the significant contribution of women in the progress and development of the country’s mining industry, as more women leaders are advancing to top-level positions. “We need the active participation of women in policy formulation and program development not only to advance their rights in terms of decision-making and leadership but to empower them to address environmental challenges and climate change,” Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said. According to Nonita Caguioa, DENR Assistant Secretary for Finance, Information Systems and Mining Concerns, more women are now involved in the mining sector as proven by the growing number of women employees in mining companies and at the DENR’s Mines and Geosciences Bureau. “We have different mining companies in the nickel industry who already have women senior officials. Not only in nickel mining, but we can also see now plenty of women in the mining industry in general,” she said. “There are even those who have just finished college in geology, metallurgy or mining engineering, some of whom are already employed with some of the mining companies or the government service,” Caguioa added.With more women working in the mining industry, she cited laws that promote and protect their rights, such as Republic Act 9710 or the Magna Carta of Women of 2009, RA 7877 or the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995, and RA 7192 or the Women in Development and Nation Building Act of 1992. Caguioa said conditions on non-discrimination of gender are included in the mining permits and agreements issued by the DENR to “respect the right of women workers to participate in policy and decision-making processes affecting their rights and benefits.” Before joining the DENR, Caguioa graduated with a degree in mining engineering from the Cebu Institute of Technology.