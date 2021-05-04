Negros lad leads PMA ‘21, 4 female cadets in Top 10

(From left to right) PMA Topnotcher Janrey C. Artus, Top 2 Daryl Brix R. Colita, Top 3 Valerie Mae V. Dicang, Top 4 Jan Hernan R. Perez, and Top 5 Christine Joyce Andog

Baguio City—A 25-year-old Negrense who studied chemical engineering at the University of the Philippines Visayas is graduating summa cum laude of the Philippine Military Academy “Masaligan” Class of 2021.Cadet 1CL Janrey Artus, who hails from San Enrique, Negros Occidental, will be joining the Philippine Navy. While most of the top 10, including the valedictorian, are male, the top four female graduates stand out in an 84-year-old institution known for its patriarchal culture Four female cadets made it to the top 10 of the Philippine Military Academy class of 2021, the PMA announced. A female cadet from La Trinidad, Benguet, Cadet 1st Class Valerie May Dicang, is the third highest ranking graduate of the PMA Masaligan Class of 2021. She is graduating magna cum laude. “The most difficult is to prove your spot. A small girl competing with 138 men is preposterous but I did it. Service has no gender,” Dicang said. Dicang is joined in the top 10 by 3 other female cadets: Cadet 1st Class Christine Joyce Andog from Cabanatuan City (rank 5, cum laude); Cadet 1st Class Pamela Avila Calleja from Malinao, Albay (rank 8); and Cadet 1st Class Shirley Fatima Lim from Tacloban City (rank 10, cum laude). PMA “MASALIGAN” (MAndirigmang SAmahan na Lakas at SandIGAN ng Bayan) Class of 2021 is composed of 138 males and 26 females. Eighty-two are Army Cadets, 46 are Midshipmen and 36 Aero Cadets who will be joining their respective branches of service as Lieutenants/Ensigns after their Commencement Exercises scheduled on May 10, 2021. The Philippine Military Academy presented the Top Performing Cadets of the PMA “MASALIGAN” Class of 2021 during the online Kapihan sa PMA media briefing held at the Longayban Hall, PMA, Fort del Pilar, Baguio City on May 3. The Top 10 cadets include: Class Valedictorian (Summa Cum Laude) - Cadet First Class Janrey Artus of San Enrique of Negros Occidental. Among the awards he will receive is the Presidential Saber, Philippine Navy Saber, the Australian Defence Award, Spanish Armed Forces Award and the Navy Professional Plaque.Class salutatorian - Cadet First Class Daryl Brix Colita of Malalag, Davao del Sur. He will receive the Vice Presidential Saber, the Philippine Army Saber, the Australian Defence Saber and Army Professional Award. Top 3 (Magna Cum Laude) – Cadet First Class Valerie Mae Dicang of La Trinidad, Benguet. She will be receiving the Secretary of National Defense Saber. Top 4 - Cadet First Class Jan Hernan Perez of Alabang Hills, Muntinlupa City. He will be receiving the Chief of Staff Saber, Philippine Air Force Saber, the Australian Defence Award and the Air Force Professional Plaque. Top 5 (Cum Laude) - Cadet First Class Christine Joyce Andog of Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija Top 6 – Cadet First Class Feljoy Ending of Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental Top 7 (Cum Laude) – Cadet First Class Harold Mars Sastado of Batangas City, Batangas Top 8 – Cadet First Class Pamela Calleja of Malinao, Albay Top 9 – Cadet First Class Michael Angelo Madriaga of Tabuk City, Kalinga Top 10 (Cum Laude) – Cadet First Class Shirley Fatima Lim of Tacloban City Other awardees include Cadet First Class Jaevin Latugan of Tanudan, Kalinga who is the Athletic Saber Awardee – male category, Cadet First Class Lady Deane Sarmiento of San Fernando Pampanga who is the Athletic Saber Awardee – female category, Cadet First Class Kevin Babaran of Enrile Cagayan who is the Aguinaldo Saber Awardee, Cadet First Class Joel Bacani of San Fernando City, La Union who is the Sports and Physical Development Plaque Awardee, Cadet First Class Mae, Pearl Agustin of Malinao, Aklan who will receive the Military Justice Award and Cadet First Class Annie Chen of Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija who is the recipient of the Journalism Award.