Red tide alert up in 13 provinces

posted February 28, 2021 at 11:20 pm by Manila Standard February 28, 2021 at 11:20 pm

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said a red tide alert was hoisted over several areas in 13 provinces. BFAR said for the areas covered by the alert, shellfish of all types and alamang are not safe for human consumption. The areas covered are as follows: Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay, Palawan; Sorsogon Bay; Dauis and Tagbilaran City, Bohol; Tambobo Bay in Siaton, Negros Oriental; Daram Island, Zumarraga, San Pedro, and Cambatutay Bays in Western Samar; Calubian, Leyte, Carigara Bay, Ormoc Bay and Cancato Bay in Tacloban City, Leyte; Biliran Islands; Guiuan and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Balite Bay in Mati City, Davao Oriental; and Lianga Bay and Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur; Murcielagos Bay and Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental; and Taguines Lagoon, Benoni, and Mahinog in Camiguin.“Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” the bureau said.

