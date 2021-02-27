Action sought against three Sanofi people

A Quezon City judge is calling on the Department of Foreign Affairs, Bureau of Immigration and the French government to take appropriate action on its arrest order against three executives of Sanofi Pasteur Inc. in connection with four Dengvaxia-related cases filed against them. “Let a copy of the warrant of arrest be furnished to the DFA, BID and French Embassy for their information and appropriate action,” the order read. Branch 107 Judge Jose Bautista Jr. also calendared the arraignment of ex-Health secretary Janette Garin, now Iloilo representative; Dr. Carlito Realuyo; Conchita Santos; Dr. Kenneth Hartigan-Go; Dr. Julius Lecciones, Philippine Children’s Medical Center executive director; Dr. Maria Rose Capeding and Melody Zamudio on March 3 at 2 p.m. The Public Attorney’s Office said Sanofi, the manufacturer of the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine, had not taken any actions to present its three concerned representatives. “You are hereby commanded to arrest (1.) Stanilas Camart (2.) Jean Louis Grunwald and (3.) Jean Francois Vacherand, who are said to be found in/at (1.) c/o Sanofi Pasteur Inc. 21/F to 23/F One World Place, 32nd Street, Bonifacio Global City, Southern, National Capital Region…, or elsewhere…,” Bautista told the NBI, Philippine National Police and local police. He said Camart, Grunwald and Vacherand were facing four counts of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. “They have not even posted bail,” PAO forensic division chief Erwin Erfe told the Manila Standard.Bautista directed Camart, Grunwald and Vacherand to separately post a P30,000 bail for each count of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide or a total of P120,000 for each accused. The arrest warrant “created on Feb. 18, 2021 1:59 p.m.” has a control number of RTC965723260BK. In a Jan. 27 order, Bautista denied the motions to quash information and other related issues filed by respondents Dr. Mario Baquilod, Dr. Socorro Lupisan, Dr. Maria Joyce Ducusin, Dr. Gerardo Bayugo, Hartigan-Go, Lecciones and Capeding, citing “considering that their motion to quash information is denied, the proceedings today shall proceed as scheduled.” The cases transferred to Branch 107 originated from the lower courts from Cavite, Muntinlupa City, Laguna and Quezon City’s Branch 40. The relatives of the school children whose deaths were linked to health complications arising from the Dengvaxia vaccine through PAO chief Persida Acosta filed criminal and civil suits against Garin and 38 others before the Quezon City court and the Department of Justice.