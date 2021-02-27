SNAP rebuilds host communities

posted February 26, 2021 at 11:05 pm by Brenda Jocson

Ramon, Isabela—SN Aboitiz Power Group supported 123,000 households from host and extended communities through COVID-response and relief operations last year. A total of PhP28.8 million worth of COVID-response care packages were extended to host communities in Benguet, Ifugao, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya through SNAP’s CSR funds. In addition, PhP5.5 million worth of food, medicine and other supplies were provided by SNAP in partnership with Aboitiz Foundation Inc. and Pilmico for the local governments of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao and Cagayan in relief operations following Typhoon Ulysses. SNAP also launched its fundraiser “Project Rebuild” in December 2020 to help families in priority areas in Cagayan and Isabela whose homes were damaged by Typhoon Ulysses.The project aims to fund shelter repair kits that will help hard-hit areas rebuild their homes. The project successfully raised PhP807,000. The distribution of repair kits is targeted in March to benefit affected communities in the municipalities of Amulung and Enrile in Cagayan and Cabagan, Cauayan and Sto. Tomas in Isabela. A renewable energy firm, SNAP-Magat owns and operates the Magat hydroelectric power plant on the border of Isabela and Ifugao and the Maris hydroelectric power plant in Isabela. The ownership, management and operations of all non-power components such as dams, reservoirs and spillways remain with the government.

