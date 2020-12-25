ALL SECTIONS
Friday December 25, 2020

Clark includes terminal charge

posted December 24, 2020 at 11:50 pm by  Jess Malabanan
CLARK FREEPORT — Starting January next year, the terminal fee or passenger service charge for departing passengers at the Clark International Airport will be included in the air fare, airport authorities announced Thursday.

The airline companies and Clark authorities have begun integrating the terminal fee in the cost of tickets, but only for departing passengers in Clark.

This began when the management of Luzon Premier Airport Development Corp., the operator of Clark International Airport, announced that both domestic and international passenger terminal fee would be integrated in the cost of the airline tickets.

A total of 17 airlines signed the Memorandum of Agreement with LIPAD signifying their approval.

During the transition period, passengers are advised to proceed to their respective airline check-in counters to secure a printed boarding pass.

Those who have their terminal fees integrated may proceed directly to the final security check after check-in. For the passengers who bought their tickets before the effectivity date, they may proceed to the payment counters inside the terminal.

Terminal fee exemptions still apply to select individuals, particularly to infants below two years old for both domestic and international flights, and migrant Filipino workers for international flights.

Topics: Clark Freeport , terminal fee , Clark International Airport

