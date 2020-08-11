Manila flights to other provinces remain cancelled – CebuPac

The Cebu Pacific Air and its sister airline has reminded air travelers that their domestic flights to and from Manila remain cancelled until Tuesday next week. "This is due to the imposition of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) over Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, and continued community quarantine over the rest of the country," the CEB management said in a statement. The airline, however, said it will continue its flight operations in Cebu to and from Davao and Clark every Tuesday. CEB officials also reminded their clients they are required to wear face shields during the entire flight. "This is on top of the mandatory use of face masks upon entering the airport terminal until arrival at the destination," they added.The CEB management assured its passengers that it continues to implement enhanced bio-security preventive measures to keep their passengers and personnel safe. "These safety measures include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, rapid antibody testing for all frontliners and crew and contactless flight procedures These are based on global best practices, and adhere to the highest safety standards," it said. It also urged passengers not to go to the airport unless they have verified and confirmed flight schedule.