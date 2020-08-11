House to suspend session until Monday Aug 17

posted August 11, 2020 at 07:58 pm by Maricel Cruz August 11, 2020 at 07:58 pm

FIGHT COVID19 AS ONE. House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (center) and House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez (6th left) flashes one sign in fighting Covid19 together with Deputy Speakers,Deputy Majority Leaders and Minority Leaders shortly after they approved on the 3rd reading the proposed PhP162 billion Covid19 roadmap for economic recovery,improved country's health care system,provide financial aid,and create jobs for displaced Filipinos. Ver Noveno The House of Representatives on Tuesday decided to suspend its session until Monday, August 17, in response to clamor from House employees who report to work regularly despite the recent surge of COVID 19 cases in Metro Manila.House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez said the session break will give ample time for a thorough disinfection of all offices and facilities in the House of Representatives and give employees a brief respite from the aggravation caused by the spike in COVID cases. "The House leadership decided on the suspension of Wednesday's session only after the chamber approved on third and final reading the Bayanihan to Recover as One Bill and four other national bills which are part of the government's COVID response measures," said Romualdez in a statement."The session break will also enable the various committees of the House of Representative to fast-track the reporting out of all COVID-related measures for plenary consideration when we resume session," he added. The chamber has recorded a total of 36 COVID-19 cases.

