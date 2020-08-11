Año to file raps vs. perpetrators of malicious infographic

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday said he would file criminal charges against individuals or groups behind the malicious infographic claiming he urged couples to practice safe physical distancing after sexual intercourse. “It is fake news and I will file charges. I (will) also order the CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) to conduct a probe. The caption says family members should practice social distance even at home but the owner of the One Ride One Shot Facebook account altered it),” Año told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview. Among the possible charges the perpetrators may face, Año said, are Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code as amended, concerning Sections 4c4 (online libel) and Section 6 of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. Violators may face imprisonment of one to six months and a fine ranging from P40,000 to P200,000. They could also be held liable for violating Presidential Decree No. 90, which declares rumor-mongering and spreading false information as unlawful, which may cause or tend to cause panic, divisive effects among the people, and undermine the stability of the government. Año, meanwhile, said the wearing of face masks was highly encouraged among family members who could not practice physical distancing in their residences."If physical distancing can't be practiced, wear a face mask. It is also advisable to wear face shield," Año said. Año said the use of face shields was also encouraged not only in public transport vehicles but in public areas such as markets, hospitals, quarantine facilities, and workplaces. He reiterated that staying at home was the best way to prevent transmission. He said only authorized persons outside residence (APOR) should only be the ones who could travel. Metro Manila as well as the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal were placed anew under the second most stringent modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from Aug. 4 to 18 amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. Under MECQ, mass public transport is suspended and only APORs are allowed to travel.