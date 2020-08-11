OFWs hurt in Beirut blast nows 47 — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said the number of Filipinos injured in last week’s deadly explosion in Beirut, Lebanon has increased to 47. Citing report from the Philippine Embassy in Beirut, the DFA said five more Filipinos were injured in the blast from the previous 42. “We are still thankful that the injuries sustained by our kabayayans are not life-threatening. We also thank our embassy personnel for taking prompt action,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said. She added that the remains of the Filipino fatalities will be brought back to the country this week along with 400 Filipinos who sought repatriation assistance from the embassy. The massive blast reportedly triggered by ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in the port area of Beirut killed 154 people, including four Filipinos, and injured several thousands more.There are around 33, 000 Filipinos living and working in Lebanon, 75 percent of whom are in the greater Beirut area. “The repatriation of our kababayans from Lebanon is free,” Arriola said. She said embassy officials are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Filipino community and local Lebanese authorities.