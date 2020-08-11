ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday August 11, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

OFWs hurt in Beirut blast nows 47 — DFA

posted August 10, 2020 at 11:30 pm by  Manila Standard
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said the number of Filipinos injured in last week’s deadly explosion in Beirut, Lebanon has increased to 47.

Citing report from the Philippine Embassy in Beirut, the DFA said five more Filipinos were injured in the blast from the previous 42.

“We are still thankful that the injuries sustained by our kabayayans are not life-threatening. We also thank our embassy personnel for taking prompt action,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said.

She added that the remains of the Filipino fatalities will be brought back to the country this week along with 400 Filipinos who sought repatriation assistance from the embassy.

The massive blast reportedly triggered by ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in the port area of Beirut killed 154 people, including four Filipinos, and injured several thousands more.

There are around 33, 000 Filipinos living and working in Lebanon, 75 percent of whom are in the greater Beirut area.

“The repatriation of our kababayans from Lebanon is free,” Arriola said.

She said embassy officials are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Filipino community and local Lebanese authorities.

Topics: overseas Filipino workers , OFWs , Beirut blast , Lebanon , Department of Foreign Affairs , DFA

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard