Tuesday August 11, 2020

Senior Citizens partylist Rep. Datol passes away

posted August 10, 2020 at 11:00 pm by  Maricel Cruz
Senior Citizens party-list Rep. Francisco Datol died on Monday, according to an official of the House of Representative.

In a statement, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales confirmed Datol’s death but did not give details on the congressman’s demise.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Cong. Jun Datol passed away a few hours ago. We will give you the details as soon as we receive them,” Montales said.

“May he rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones,” Montales added.

Datol was the sole representative of the Senior Citizens party-list in the 18th Congress. He championed the country’s senior citizens. As chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Senior Citizens, he also penned measures that focus on the protection of the elderly, among others.

Datol authored House Bill 06865 or An Act Mandating the Conduct of Polymerase Chain reaction COVID-19 Testing for the Vulnerable Members of Society to Stop the Transmission of the Disease.

Datol also authored HB06997 or an Act Protecting Senior Citizen From Violence, Defining Elder Abuse, And Prescribing Penalties Thereof, and HB06148, an Act Granting Additional Benefits And Privileges To Senior Citizens With Disabilities.

