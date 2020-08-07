DOJ heads Task Force PhilHealth

The Department of Justice has formed an inter-agency "Task Force PhilHealth” that will investigate allegations of anomalies and corruption at the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the probe team will be composed of the DOJ as chairman and Office of the Ombudsman, Commission on Audit, Civil Service Commission and Office of the President as its members. The task force was formed upon the order of President Rodrigo Duterte. The National Bureau of Investigation and the Anti-Money Laundering Council, among other agencies, are also being tapped to support the investigation.“The task force will probe reported anomalous activities in the PhilHealth and its regional offices. Its work will include speeding up ongoing investigations and special audits, recommending necessary personnel movements at the PhilHealth, and examination of the corporation’s existing IT system,” the DOJ said in a statement. “It will conduct lifestyle checks on key PhilHealth personnel and examine their financial transactions, and file administrative and anti-graft cases as may be warranted. it can also preventively suspend personnel as necessitated by its investigation,” it added. Guevarra said the task force will discharge these functions in close collaboration with other relevant offices, such as the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.