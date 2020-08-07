Cops nab big-time drug dealer

posted August 06, 2020 at 11:58 pm by Joel E. Zurbano August 06, 2020 at 11:58 pm

Police arrested a big-time drug trafficker and seized P2.5 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation Wednesday night in Makati City. The suspect was identified as John Edward Sayson, 25, a family driver and mechanic. He is now detained at the Makati City police station. A composite team from the Makati City Police Station - Drug Enforcement Unit and Intelligence Section and Southern Police District conducted the entrapment operation at 2617 Rockefeller Street in Barangay San Isidro around 6:40 p.m.Sayson is included in the city’s Drug Watch List. One of the policemen who acted as a buyer was able to negotiate with Sayson to purchase P50,000 worth of shabu resulting to his arrest.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.