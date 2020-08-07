Cops nab big-time drug dealer

Police arrested a big-time drug trafficker and seized P2.5 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation Wednesday night in Makati City.
The suspect was identified as John Edward Sayson, 25, a family driver and mechanic. He is now detained at the Makati City police station.
A composite team from the Makati City Police Station - Drug Enforcement Unit and Intelligence Section and Southern Police District conducted the entrapment operation at 2617 Rockefeller Street in Barangay San Isidro around 6:40 p.m.
Sayson is included in the city’s Drug Watch List.
One of the policemen who acted as a buyer was able to negotiate with Sayson to purchase P50,000 worth of shabu resulting to his arrest.