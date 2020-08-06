Three Koreans involved in ‘telco fraud’ arrested

posted August 06, 2020 at 11:25 pm by Vito Barcelo August 06, 2020 at 11:25 pm

Immigration and police operatives arrested three South Korean nationals wanted by authorities in Seoul for in telecommunications fraud. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente identified the foreigners as Lim Yeongjun, 36; Kwom Hyeoksoo, 49; and, Sim Dong Woo, 49. The three were arrested by joint operatives from the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit and the Philippine National Police inside the Southern Police District Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City where they were taken earlier into custody by policemen.Morente said the Koreans, who are all overstaying aliens, are subjects of red notices from the Interpol, and that their passports were already revoked by their government. The BI Chief, however, said that the three cannot be deported yet as they are facing criminal charges for violating the 1988 Access Device Regulation Act and 2011 Anti-Cybercrime Law.

