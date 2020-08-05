ALL SECTIONS
Roque: PH will not ban China’s TikTok despite security issues

posted August 04, 2020 at 11:40 pm by  Manila Standard
Malacanang has said that the government will not ban the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in the Philippines due to alleged security issues.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque assured filipinos that they can continue to enjoy playing “Tik tok,” a short video application in the country because there is no reason to ban the said mobile application.

“President Duterte respects free speech and has not banned any website in the country,” Roque said following some countries move to ban the use of the popular app.

The popular app is under scrutiny after United States President Donald Trump threatened to put it “out of the business” in the US on grounds that TikTok collects users’ personal data that the Chinese government can supposedly access and use for intelligence collection and other purposes.

In a televised press breifing, Roque, who also uses Tik tok, said that there is no such thing or idea from the Palace to ban the popular app.

“To those alleging the President suppresses free speech, the President has not banned any website,” he said.

“We see no reason to ban TikTok here in the Philippines. Just enjoy the application,” he said.

TikTok app allows users to share creative content, such as videos where they can lip-synch and dance. The app has over 200 million users worldwide.

Topics: Harry Roque , China , video-sharing app , TikTok

