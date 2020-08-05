SSS urged to release funds for pandemic loans

posted August 04, 2020 at 11:05 pm by Maricel Cruz August 04, 2020 at 11:05 pm

A House leader on Tuesday urged the Social Security System to release funds to their branches for pandemic loans, members’ benefits and other operational requirements. Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, in House Resolution 1093, cited the long lines in SSS branches of members and retirees applying for loans, and retirement, death, maternity, and other benefits, or remitting their premium contributions. “People need additional funds to tide them over the raging health crisis,” he said.Rodriguez said many SSS offices are unable to accommodate the long lines of loan applicants and other members transacting business with them due to lack of personnel and equipment. This results in delays in the processing and release of loans and other benefits, he added.

