MPC elects new set of officers for 2020-21

posted August 04, 2020 at 11:00 pm by Manila Standard August 04, 2020 at 11:00 pm

Members of the Malacañang Press Corps on Monday elected Evelyn Quiroz of Pilipino Mirror as its president for the year 2020-2021. Others who were elected to their respective positions are Alexis Romero of Philippine Star as Vice President for Print; Mqaricel Halili of TV5 as VP for Television; Chona Yu of Radyo Inquirer as VP for Radio; Celerina Monte of Manila Shimbum as VP for Online; Julie Aurelio of Philippine Daily Inquirer as Secretary; Kris Jose Remate/Remate Online as Treasurer; Pia Ranada of Rappler as Auditor; and Francis Wakefield of Daily Tribune and Catherine Valente of Manila Times as Sgt. At Arms.The MPC is composed of journalists covering the presidential beat.

