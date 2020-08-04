Customs snags supercar worth P50 million

In line with the Bureau of Customs' (BOC) commitment to protect the country's borders and collect appropriate duties and taxes, the Port of Manila through the Intelligence Group's Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (IG-CIIS) seized a McLaren 620R supercar valued at almost P50 million. Arriving in Manila on July 16, 2020, the shipment was declared as a brand new Porsche Cayman sports car, in an attempt to avoid the payment of the appropriate duties and taxes. Although similar in car type, the actual shipment was a McLaren 620R super car with a value of P33 million and corresponding duties and taxes of Php 16,771,688.91, or a total of P49.7 million.

Port of Manila District Collector Michael Angelo Vargas immediately issued a warrant of seizure and detention on the shipment based on the recommendation of IG-CIIS. Allegedly the consignee, Llorin Trading, declared duties and taxes amounting to only P1.5 mllion, thus preventing the collection of P15 million worth of revenues to the government.The consignee and broker of the shipment are now facing possible charges for violation of Section 1400 in relation to Section 1113 of RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA). The Port of Manila in coordination with BOC Intelligence Group and all its offices is committed to its mandate of collecting appropriate duties and taxes and preventing the proliferation of improper and or misdeclared imported vehicles into the country.