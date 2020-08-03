House inquiry on Iloilo oil spill, explosion pushed

A congressman filed a House Resolution calling for an investigation into the July 3 explosion at a power plant of AC Energy Corp. at Zone 3, Bo. Obrero, Lapuz, Iloilo City that resulted in an oil spill. Ilocos Sur First District Rep. Victor ‘DV’ B. Savellano filed House Resolution No. 1070 on July 26, 2020 to seek a legislative inquiry into the explosion that occurred in Power Barge 102 at the starboard side owned by AC Energy at 3:20 p.m. of July 3, 2020. “Although no casualties were reported, there were 30 to 40 families that had to evacuated from the area due to the foul odor experienced by the community as reported by Punong Barangay Ricardo Dino Jr. of Bo. Obrero,” Savellano said in the resolution. Initial data from the Iloilo City Emergency Operation Center showed that nearly 48,000 liters of oil was split from the power barge’s estimated content of 200,000 liters, affecting an area of 1,200 square meters. The resolution stated that while the spillage was being contained by the personnel of power barge via spill boom, a small amount of oil was identified to have escaped.Latest available report also stated that the Philippine Coast Guard and barge personnel were trying to contain the oil spill which covered an area of 300 meters. The area was cordoned by the Bureau of Fire Protection, PCG, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and City Environment and Natural Resources Office to prevent the spread of the affected area. The Environment Management Bureau Region 6 conducted an investigation in the area and collected water samples to determine oil and grease concentrations. “Now therefore, be it resolved for the House of Representatives, to call for an investigation into the July 3 incident wherein an explosion occurred with AC Energy Corporation at Zone 3, Bo. Obrero, Lapuz, Iloilo City,” Savellano said.