NBI nabs 2 Nigerians for illegal drugs

The National Bureau of Investigation on Sunday announced the arrest of two Nigerian nationals in Imus, Cavite last Wednesday for illegal drugs. NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor identified the suspects as Samuel Chukwuemera Duruibe and Mmaduamaka Vitus Okoli , alias Irvin Frank. Distor said both suspects were arrested by operatives of the NBI-Task Force Against Illegal Drugs on the strength of a Search Warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in Imus, Cavite. The seized drugs were submitted for laboratory examination and analysis. A certification was later issued by the NBI-Forensic Chemistry Division that the specimens submitted for examination were all positive for shabu. The suspects were charged for violation of Section 5, Sec 6 and Sec. 11 of R.A. 9165 before the City Prosecutor’s Office of Imus City, Cavite. In October of 2019, the NBI-TFAID received information that Duruibe, with the other suspects, were involved in trafficking illegal drugs or shabu, mostly in the area of Cavite. Duruibe is a member of the West African Drug Syndicate operating in the Philippines.He was previously arrested by NBI-Manila sometime in 2014 thru a buy-bust operation. Seized from his possession were two kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu. He is on provisional liberty after being granted to post a bail bond in the amount of P500,000 for violation of Sec 5, R.A. 9165 and P1 million for violation of Sec 11, R.A. 9165 sometime in September 2019. Reports said that he continued to operate or trafficked illegal drugs even though he was then on jail. He was then on continuous surveillance after his release from jail. Under strict instructions from Distor, on July 29, 2020, agents and special investigators of NBI-TFAID implemented the search warrant at the residence of Duruibe in Montefaro Village, Imus City, Cavite resulting in the seizure of 181.21 grams of shabu and the arrest of the two suspects. Distor said that under his leadership, the NBI will be relentless in their efforts to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in coordination with other law enforcement agencies.