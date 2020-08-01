2 AFP officials promoted to next higher rank

Two ranking officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines were promoted to the next higher rank during short ceremonies presided by outgoing AFP Chief of Staff, Gen. Filemon Santos Jr., on Thursday.
Receiving his second star after his promotion to major general was AFP Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations, Brig. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, while AFP Provost Marshal General, Col. Gerry Pulohanan, donned his first star as newly promoted brigadier general.
Santos administered the donning of ranks ceremony held at Silid Lapu-Lapu at the general headquarters building in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.
He congratulated the newly promoted generals for leading their respective offices, which are equally important in the overall accomplishment of the AFP’s mission.
“I wouldn’t have effectively fulfilled my role as the 53rd Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines if it weren’t for competent and reliable leaders like you who made the job significantly easier for me,” Santos said.
Arevalo currently leads the initiatives to increase the growing civilian support to the military and is in charge of the AFP’s external affairs by building bridges between the military and its stakeholders.