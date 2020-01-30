Cabinet members barred from US

posted January 30, 2020 at 01:05 am by MJ Blancaflor January 30, 2020 at 01:05 am

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday barred Cabinet members from traveling to the United States days after he ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between Manila and Washington. “I will not allow any Cabinet member to go there at this time. No Cabinet member should be allowed to go to the United States,” Duterte told reporters in an interview. “I am terminating the VFA. I was not joking. The day I said it was the day that I decided it should be terminated,” he added.Duterte ordered the termination of the military pact after the US canceled the visa of his first police chief, Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who also led then this administration’s bloody war on drugs.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.