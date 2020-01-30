Cabinet members barred from US

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday barred Cabinet members from traveling to the United States days after he ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between Manila and Washington.
“I will not allow any Cabinet member to go there at this time. No Cabinet member should be allowed to go to the United States,” Duterte told reporters in an interview.
“I am terminating the VFA. I was not joking. The day I said it was the day that I decided it should be terminated,” he added.
Duterte ordered the termination of the military pact after the US canceled the visa of his first police chief, Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who also led then this administration’s bloody war on drugs.